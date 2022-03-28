An Inspiring Story Of Mumbai Indian’s New Recruit Tilak Varma

New Delhi: The ongoing IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is seen by cricket pundits as Team India’s current skipper versus potential future India captain. Ishan Kishan, who stood out with his terrific knock, has fired his Mumbai side to 177/5. In the middle overs, it was Tilak Varma, who came at number 4, kept the scorecard ticking along with Ishan. Tilak kept the strike rotating as his 22 runs came off just 15 balls laced with three boundaries.

But who is Tilak Varma, who suddenly broke into the scene and helped change the dynamics of Mumbai’s opening match in this season?