An Interview with Chong Liu, CG Designer of NoWhereMan – Film TMT

Hello, Chong, congratulations on 16 Award Nominations final yr! Inform us the way you felt once you heard the good information?

I used to be thrilled once I heard my staff was nominated for 16 awards. Particularly once I knew we have been the winner of Festigious Movie Competition‘s Greatest Animation of The Yr and New York Movie Awards’ Greatest Pupil Movie. This was my first time making a narrative movie and successful an award is an excessive encouragement for me and the complete staff.

Might you please inform us what story NoWhereMan talks about?

Positive! NoWhereMan is a 5-minute animation using an ironic model to depict a narrative of a nationwide hero, who goes on the primary time journey experiment in public. The brief film chronicles how the hero will get trapped within the repetitive timeline without end after the experiment implements. Nevertheless, authorities officers attempt to disguise the ironic fact, saying the success of the experiment to crowds.

Why did you wish to create NoWhereMan and why it’s known as this title?

NoWhereMan represents my deep ideas on the connection between authorities and its folks. How officers wish to depict themselves in entrance of individuals and the way folks distinctively reply to the federal government? NoWhereMan refers to 2 meanings on this animation: The hero character has been trapped within the time machine and he has gone without end; like he’s being nowhere in actuality. And he’s the device for the federal government to announce the success story and nobody is aware of or cares about his sacrifice and nobody asks the place he’s.

You talked about that NoWhereMan is impressed by the portray model of Lucian Freud. How does Lucian Freud have an effect on your work?

Once I began to be taught portray, I’ve at all times been hooked on Lucian Freud’s work. I imitate his portray model and combine my understanding of artwork into NoWhereMan. My Staff and I developed a brand new 3D shader for the characters, combining the simplification of lining and exaggeration of expression with the weather of Lucian Freud’s portray into the challenge. We utilized the vivid characterization and expressionist feeling of the characters on this animation.

We discovered that you simply at all times discuss matters like faith, nationalism, and science fiction in your tasks, akin to your earlier creation Supernova. Why are you curious about these matters?

Once I was younger, I learn Star, a novel written by writer Charles Clarke. The novel comes up with the story of Jesus’s delivery and supernova by way of an alternate comprehension and that’s the way it impressed me to create this work. I really feel irrespective of faith or science fiction, they’ve invisible connections with one another. I wish to use metaphor however creative creation to signify my ideas on these matters.



Why do you wish to turn into a CG designer? How / Who inspired you to leap into this trade?

For the previous 20 years, I’ve devoted myself to artwork creation. I believe CG is an trade that mixes aesthetics and expertise. It’s an interdisciplinary trade and I really feel challenged and excited when working in it. I wished to turn into a movie director earlier than, however I discovered that CG creation is extra centered on aesthetics, and I modified my focus.



What do you suppose is an important in CG creation?

In fact, design. It may be easy or difficult, however it needs to be an answer or criticism of the fact. It needs to be an integration with drawing method and the designer’s conscience.