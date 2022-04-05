An Underrated Robert Downey Jr. Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

By James Brizuela | 15 seconds ago

Robert Downey Jr. is currently celebrating his 57th birthday in a big way. One of the actor’s best roles is that of portraying Sherlock Holmes. While Downey was coming off his massive role as Tony Stark in Iron Man in 2008, he would follow that up with another massive hit of Sherlock Holmes in 2009. The film was so successful that it warranted a sequel called Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadowswhich was released in 2011. The sequel film is currently in the top 10 on Netflix, and for good reason. This underrated sequel is just as fun as the original film was.

Robert Downey Jr. paired with Jude Law, who played the important role of Holmes’s right-hand man, Watson. However, this Watson is more of a sarcastic and smart individual that calls…