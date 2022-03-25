An underwhelming drama on female desire

Achchaam Naanam Payirappu Movie Review: Pavitra (Akshara Haasan), the heroine of Achchaam Naanam Payirappu, initially seems like a pushover, which everyone orders. She prefers to wear the same clothes that her mother (Malgudi Subha) has chosen for her. She turns off the TV when her father (Suresh Menon) tells her to turn it off after her favorite batsman gets out. Even though it is her boyfriend (Siddharth Shankar) who will bat next! She accepts candies from the neighboring shop owner (George Marine) just because he’s giving them to her…

Read Full News