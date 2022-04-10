An untouchable Leclerc wins in Australia and widens gap at World Championships

Charles Leclerc signed in Melbourne this Sunday, his second win of the season in three races, his fourth in a career in Formula 1. The Untouchables in Australia this weekend, Monegasque is ahead of Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and George Russell (Mercedes). , Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) finished just off the podium.

Recall that Max Verstappen was forced to retire due to a mechanical problem. The world champion driver is leaving a lot of ground in the standings. On the French side, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) finished 7th in two rows ahead of Pierre Gasly (Alfatoury).

Australian Grand Prix Classification

1. Charles Leclerc (Mon / Ferrari), 307.574 km in 1 hour 27:46.548

2. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull-Honda) 20.524 . Feather

3. George Russell (GBR / Mercedes) 25,593 . Feather

4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 28.543. Feather

5. Country…