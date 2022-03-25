LATEST

Ana De Armas film ‘Blonde’ is the first Netflix film to get a NC-17 rating, Entertainment News

Posted on
Ana De Armas film 'Blonde' is the first Netflix film to get a NC-17 rating, Entertainment News

Ana de Armas is all set to star in Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe’s new biopic ‘Blonde’. While the release date of the film is yet to be announced by the OTT platform Netflix, it is already creating a lot of buzz for its ratings.

The film has been given a rare NC-17 rating, originally an adults-only rating by the Motion Pictures Association. ‘Blonde’ is actually the first Netflix movie to get such ratings because of ‘some sexual content’.

A month ago, the director of the film, Andrew Dominic, while talking to the media had predicted that the film would get an NC-17 rating. Speaking to Screen Daily about the film, which is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Dominic said, “It’s a demanding film. If the audience doesn’t like it, it’s bullshit…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top