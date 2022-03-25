Ana De Armas film ‘Blonde’ is the first Netflix film to get a NC-17 rating, Entertainment News

Ana de Armas is all set to star in Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe’s new biopic ‘Blonde’. While the release date of the film is yet to be announced by the OTT platform Netflix, it is already creating a lot of buzz for its ratings.

The film has been given a rare NC-17 rating, originally an adults-only rating by the Motion Pictures Association. ‘Blonde’ is actually the first Netflix movie to get such ratings because of ‘some sexual content’.

A month ago, the director of the film, Andrew Dominic, while talking to the media had predicted that the film would get an NC-17 rating. Speaking to Screen Daily about the film, which is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Dominic said, “It’s a demanding film. If the audience doesn’t like it, it’s bullshit…