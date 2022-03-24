LATEST

ANA Responds to Criminal Trial of RaDonda Vaught for Fatal Medication Error

Posted on
Former Nashville nurse RaDonda Vaught on trial for fatal medication error.

Listen to this article.

Voiced by Amazon Polly

Former Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nurse radonda watt He is being charged with reckless manslaughter and misbehavior with an impaired adult after wrongfully giving the wrong drug that killed an elderly patient in 2017.

The ANA believes that criminalizing medical errors can have a chilling effect on reporting and process improvement. The Code of Conduct for Nurses states that while ensuring that nurses are held accountable for individual practice, errors should be corrected or corrected, and disciplinary action should be taken only when necessary.

COVID-19 has already exhausted and overwhelmed the nursing staff to a breaking point. The nurses are looking into the matter and are right…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
538
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
475
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
430
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
405
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top