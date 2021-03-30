ANA vs RM Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Top Picks Team Lineups Highlights Euro League

Team Anadolu Efes will be played against the team Real Madrid in Euro League 2021 on 30th March. The match has scheduled to be played at 10:00 PM. Let’s start with the team RM which has played a total of 16 games in the league. The team RM has won 8 matches in the league and lost 8 matches. They have played a match against the team Sinan Erdem Dome on 22nd March. The team RM has scored 60 points and the opponent team managed to score 76 points and won the game. The team is at the 4th position in the league standings. The team player Chris Singleton has scored 13 points in the last match.

The match was worth watching for the fan of team Sinan Erden and this is the strongest team in the entire league. On the other side, team Anadolu Efes has played a total of 16 matches in the league where they have lost 5 matches and won 11 matches so far. The team is at second position in the league standings. They have played a match against the team Dunston where the team ANA has scored 80 points and the opponent team stuck at 72 points and won the match. Let’s see who is going to win today’s match.

RM vs ANA Live Score:

Match: RM vs ANA Euro League 2020-21

Date: 30th March

Time: 10:00PM

Anadolu Efes Roster:

Chris Singleton, Rodrigue Beaubois, Sertac Sanli, Shane Larkin, Krunoslav Simon, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Bryant Dunston, Adrien Moreman

Real Madrid Active Roster:

Jeffrey Taylor, Trey Thompkins, Nico Laprovittola, Edy Travares, Jaycee Simon, Sergio Llull, Gabriel Deck, Nico Laprovittola, Carlos Alocen, Rudy Fernandez, Fabien Causeur, Usman Garuda, Albetro Abalde

RM vs ANA Dream 11 Prediction:

The team player Shane Larkin will be the forward player of team ANA who has scored 16 points in the last match. He has been one of the key players of team ANA and more likely to be the captain of this team. Team player Krunoslav Simon can be a valuable player from team Rm as he has scored 13 points in the previous game which helped them to win the match. Usman Garuda will be the forward player to play this match from the center and score well for his team. HE can be a good choice in today’s match. Gabriel Deck and Sergio Llull will make a positive impact on in-game performance. The team ANA is more likely to win today’s match. To know more about this article stay connected to us.