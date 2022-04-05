Analysis: Donald Trump is getting rich again

When Trump ran for president in 2016, his Net worth sat at $4.5 billion , That number fell steadily during his term in office, dropping to $2.1 billion in 2020. His wealth grew marginally to $2.4 billion in 2021, his first year out of office.

What is the reason behind the jump in Trump’s wealth? According to Forbes, this was the launch of the social media company Truth Social, which was touted as a conservative alternative to Twitter. Dan Alexander of Forbes wrote

“Donald Trump, the master of reinvention, has a new title: tech entrepreneur. It’s a stretch for a 75-year-old who doesn’t even use email, preferring instead to scroll through notes in markers. But He doesn’t mind jumping into ventures in which he has little previous experience—and this gig should prove far more lucrative than the presidency.