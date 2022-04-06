Analysis: How Donald Trump is winning the battle to purge the GOP

CNN ,

A recent story has emerged that Donald Trump is losing out within the Republican Party, given that his Senate picks are underperforming in places like Alaska and North Carolina.

While this may be true in specific circumstances, Trump’s death grip on the GOP does not seem to be relaxing more broadly.

The latest evidence of that reality came Tuesday morning when Michigan Representative Fred Upton announced he would not run for a 19th term this year against fellow Republican Representative Bill Huizenga.

Upton said on the floor of the House, “Even the best stories have a last chapter.” “this is for me.”

While Upton…