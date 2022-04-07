Analysis: How Twitter – and Elon Musk – Can Save Donald Trump

But perhaps the most intriguing element of Musk’s suddenly-powerful perch within Twitter is what it means for former President Donald Trump, who has been banned from the site since early 2021 in the wake of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.
Musk has been a vocal supporter of free speech on the web and criticizes social media sites as silencing certain voices. Because of that, some high-profile Republicans quickly began to pressure Musk to reinstate Trump and others.
Will the new majority shareholder return freedom of expression on Twitter? Asked Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, whose verified account was suspended by Twitter earlier this year. “This will require courage because the regime is investing heavily in a certain industry and the dangers …
