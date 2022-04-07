Analysis: How Twitter – and Elon Musk – Can Save Donald Trump

But perhaps the most intriguing element of Musk’s suddenly-powerful perch within Twitter is what it means for former President Donald Trump, who has been banned from the site since early 2021 in the wake of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Musk has been a vocal supporter of free speech on the web and criticizes social media sites as silencing certain voices. Because of that, some high-profile Republicans quickly began to pressure Musk to reinstate Trump and others.