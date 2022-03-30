ANALYSIS: ‘I’m so disappointed’: Kevin McCarthy on meeting with Madison Cawthorne over her orgy and cocaine claims

For example, who are the people who allegedly invited Republican congressmen to an orgy in Washington? And who are the people he allegedly saw doing cocaine?

Cawthorne’s allegations resulted in a meeting of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Wednesday.

McCarthy said after the meeting, “I’m very disappointed. I told him he had lost my trust,” McCarthy said after the meeting. Melanie Zanona , “He has lost my trust. He has to earn it back.”

McCarthy also said that when pressed, Cawthorne basically admitted that he either exaggerated or made accusations. “He didn’t tell the truth. It’s unacceptable,” McCarthy said.