Analysis: Mitch McConnell just moved the goalposts — again — on Supreme Court candidates

Asked during an appearance on Fox News Thursday night if he would allow the Supreme Court nomination if a vacancy opened and Republicans were in a Senate majority next year, McConnell had this to say:
“I’m not going to announce what might be our agenda on appointments before we become a majority. I hope we are in a position to make a decision.”
came after an interview with McConnell Axios’ Jonathan Swann Thursday Morningin which he refused to commit to a hearing for a potential Supreme Court nominee if he became Senate majority leader the following year.
Joe, whoa
To be clear, what McConnell is saying is that he will not resolve to consider a nominee to fill the Supreme Court opening in the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Which is one step ahead…
Read Full News