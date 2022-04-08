Analysis: Mitch McConnell just moved the goalposts — again — on Supreme Court candidates

Asked during an appearance on Fox News Thursday night if he would allow the Supreme Court nomination if a vacancy opened and Republicans were in a Senate majority next year, McConnell had this to say:

“I’m not going to announce what might be our agenda on appointments before we become a majority. I hope we are in a position to make a decision.”

came after an interview with McConnell Axios’ Jonathan Swann Thursday Morning in which he refused to commit to a hearing for a potential Supreme Court nominee if he became Senate majority leader the following year.

Joe, whoa