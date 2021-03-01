Anand Devarkonda: A government school teacher in the film Damodar Attada

Young actor Anand DevarkondaVijay Devarakonda’s younger brother, is all set to play the role of a government teacher in his next upcoming project, which will be starring by Damodar Attada. The female lead role is Sawan Meghna and Geith Saini.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Recently director Damodar Atada interacted with the media and talked about the upcoming film starring Anand Devarakonda, and said, “This is a nimble cinema based on how middle class people are after marriage and how to live life.” lets see.” According to Damodar AttadaThe upcoming film has an interesting impact on marriage and is inspired by real-life events.

Loading...

Damodar Atada said that he got the idea for the film while browsing the news a few years back. He was in contact with Vijay Devarakonda and his family. When he told the story to Anand Devarakonda, he liked it and he immediately left for a test photo shoot session. To play the role of a government teacher in the film, Anand Deverakonda worked for twenty days of the workshop to get his character-friendly body language, dressing sense, diction, mannerisms and style of walking.

Loading...

Anand Devarkonda’s previous offering was Middle Class Melodies, which was a good hit at the box office.

Loading...