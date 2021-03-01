ENTERTAINMENT

Anand Devarkonda: A government school teacher in the film Damodar Attada

Posted on
Loading...
Anand Devarakonda Damodar Atada A government school teacher in the film
Anand Devarakonda Damodar Atada A government school teacher in the film

Young actor Anand DevarkondaVijay Devarakonda’s younger brother, is all set to play the role of a government teacher in his next upcoming project, which will be starring by Damodar Attada. The female lead role is Sawan Meghna and Geith Saini.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Recently director Damodar Atada interacted with the media and talked about the upcoming film starring Anand Devarakonda, and said, “This is a nimble cinema based on how middle class people are after marriage and how to live life.” lets see.” According to Damodar AttadaThe upcoming film has an interesting impact on marriage and is inspired by real-life events.

Loading...

Damodar Atada said that he got the idea for the film while browsing the news a few years back. He was in contact with Vijay Devarakonda and his family. When he told the story to Anand Devarakonda, he liked it and he immediately left for a test photo shoot session. To play the role of a government teacher in the film, Anand Deverakonda worked for twenty days of the workshop to get his character-friendly body language, dressing sense, diction, mannerisms and style of walking.

Loading...

Anand Devarkonda’s previous offering was Middle Class Melodies, which was a good hit at the box office.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
919
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
846
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
737
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
706
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
695
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
674
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });