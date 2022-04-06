Anand Mahindra congratulates Indian composer Ricky Kej on Grammy win. See tweet | Trending

If you have followed the Grammy Awards 2022 then you must have a fair idea about who Ricky Kej is. In case you don’t, he is an Indian musical composer who won his first Grammy in the year 2015. It was for the album Winds of Samsara, in the Best New Age Album category. This time he has won a Grammy along with his childhood hero, Copeland.

Ricky Kej thus took to his Twitter handle in order to share a celebratory post with the caption that reads, “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me – @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart’s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever…