Anandraj Vicky, biography, age, cinema list, family, pictures

Anandraj A Indian film actor, Who mainly works in the Tamil film industry in the roles of villains. In addition, he acted in more than hundreds of films in various languages ​​such as Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. He made his first Tamil film Thimel Anai In 1987 and his first Bollywood film is Action jackson 2014 with Ajay Devgan and Sonakshi Sinha. His first Telugu film is Mudula Mwaia In 1989 as Gaza. He also recently acted in various Tamil films. See below for Anandraj Wiki, biography, age, list of films, family, pictures, etc.

Early life and career

Anandraj was born 10 November 1958 In Pondicherry, India. He graduated Mgr sarkar movie And Television training institute, Chennai. At his young age, he used to watch a lot of films because he was very interested in film. After his graduation, he joined the Film Institute and started learning. Once graduating, he struggled to get roles in films but finally signed his first film in 1988. Oruvar Vajhum Alam For the role of villain with Prabhu and Shivkumar He started his career with this film.

He later acted in the film N Thangachi Padichwa the director P. Vasu And he got a break in all four South Indian languages. He later acted as Villain with most of the heroes Rajinikanth (Basha), Vijayakanth (Pulan Visarnai), R. Sarathkumar (Suryavansham), Mammootty (Makkal Aachi), Balakrishna (Mudula Mwaiya), Chiranjeevi (gang leader) and victory (Pokiri). As a villain he also acted as a hero in some films like David Uncle, T.Hambi Oruku Puthusu, Kaval Nilayam, Palaivana Paravigal, Katharvan, N. Rajangam, Kizhakku Veluththu, Government Mapillai, Pokkiri Thambi Puthi Aanchi And my India. In 2014, he made his first Bollywood film Action jackson Directed by the actor and director as Jeviyur in the lead role Prabhu Deva.

Biography of Anandraj

Name Anandraj Real Name Anandraj Surname Anandraj The business Indian film actor Date of birth 10 November 1958 Ages 59 (as of August 2018) Zodiac sign Yet to be updated father’s name Yet to be updated Mother’s name Yet to be updated religion Hindu educational qualification Yet to be updated school Yet to be updated College MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute, Chennai Hobby Reading books, listening to music and traveling Hometown Pondicherry, India the nationality Indian married Yes wife’s name No Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Anandraj Movies List

1987 Thimel Anai Tamil 1988 Oruvar Vajhum Alam Tamil Chord Tamil N Thangachi Padichwa Yards Tamil Sentura east Tamil Paati Solai Shata Autorickshaw driver Tamil Kalicharan Anandraj Tamil 1989 Vettayadu Valaiyadu Tamil Rajadhi Raja | Tamil Mudula Mwaia Yards Telugu Lankeshwarudu Telugu Ontsari Portam Govinda yadav Telugu Two town rowdy Rowdy Telugu 1990 Pranan pranam Brave Telugu Nalla kalam porandachu that Tamil Pulan Visarnai religion Tamil Patukku Naan Adimai Tamil Pudhu padgan Arumugam Tamil Guest appearance Thangathin thangam Tamil Ulgam Pirandadhhu Enkaga Tamil Periya Idathu Pillai Tamil Velai Kidichichuchchu language Tamil Idadaru Idare Roof tile Telugu Palavana Paravigal Machi Tamil Vellaiya Thewan Tamil Nama Uru Puvath Tamil King kai vach Japan Tamil Ethir Katru Devraj Tamil 1991 gang leader Kanakambaram Telugu Kaval Nilayam King Tamil Mangara kaval Robin Tamil Eravu Sorian Tamil Mundrezhuthil N Moochirukum Amirtharajah Tamil Thambi Oruku Pudhusu Tamil Shatruvu Satya Murthy Telugu 1992 Government Mapillai Sundarapandian Tamil Unna Nenache Pattu Padichne Tamil India Gangadharan Tamil Pokkiri Thambi Tamil Kizhaku Veltahu Tamil Thali Katia Rasa Tamil David uncle David Tamil 1993 Kattalai Tamil Rajadurai Mayandi Tamil Bava Bavamaridi Bhoopati Telugu 1994 City Malayalam Sri Rajangam Gopalakrishnan Tamil Vandicholai Chinarasu Santhanapandian Tamil Jallikattu Kailai Loose gound Tamil Magudikaran Tamil life enjoy Kannada 1995 language Indaran Tamil Kattumarakaran Tamil Thotil kuzhandhai Rajarathnam Tamil Puthi Aanchi Marappan Tamil Nandavan Theru Rajasekhar Tamil Tirumurthy Govindan Tamil Pedraidu Bhupati Telugu Thedi Vand Rasa Tamil Mr madras Tiruttani Tamil Makkal Aachi Rangachari Tamil Ragasia Police Ajhagam perumal Tamil 100th movie Maman Magal Paramasivam Tamil Thondan Ilvenil Tamil Warrer sandiyar Maruthu Tamil 1996 Aruva Velu Alavanthar Tamil Kizhakku Mugam King Cobra Tamil Sengottai Thangamani Tamil Guest appearance Ramudochadu Gavaraju Telugu Palegra Kannada Blind place Father james Tamil 1997 Shubhakanshu Moses Telugu Aravindan Ramanathan Tamil My India Tamil Suryavansham Dharamalingam Gounder Tamil Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Villain

Cinema Express Award for Best Villain Abhimanyu Tamil Guest appearance Adimai Changili Tamil Janakiraman Tamil Tarak Ramudu Brother in law Tamil Arasiyal Vikram Tamil Guest appearance nineteen ninety eight Moovendra Velliangiri Tamil Nam Iruvar Nammaku Iruvar Tamil Suryavansham Singaraju Lingaraju Telugu Sandhippoma Tamil Kalyan Galata Tamil Simarsi Tamil Dinakaran Cinema Award for Best Villain Actor Desiya geetham Tamil By Urimai JKB Tamil Pudhumai Pithan Tamil Guest appearance Paveli Maha’s uncle Tamil 1999 Perian Tamil Rubber roasted Pachhamalayan Tamil Oruvan Peter Fernandez Tamil Malabar Police Varadappan Tamil Kannupada Poguthaiya Tamil Kanmani Unakaga Majesty Tamil Anarun Naan Irundhal Tamil Patli Tamil Time Local rogue Tamil 2000 Vanthappola Tamil Vetri Cody Kattu Intermediaries of dubai job agency Tamil Krodham 2 Yogaraj Tamil Inadvertent Tamil Vana Thamiz Pattu Rasappan Tamil Independence day Tamil / Kannada 2001 Serivarum kalai Tamil Simharasi Telugu Narasimha Thilagarnambi Tamil 2002 Seema Singham Inspector Telugu Vrishamalam Vasantham Tamil Ezhumalai Tamil Shiv ram raju Virju Verma Telugu Chennakava reddy Dhananjaya Reddy Telugu Style Marthandam Tamil 2003 Asai asai Srinivas Tamil Kadhaloudan Tamil Guest appearance Yes ma’am Tamil Raghavendra Ankinedu Telugu Shiv Sena Mastan bhai Tamil ice Tamil Minister Meenakshi’s father Tamil Vadakku vassal Tamil 2004 Campus Tamil Angle anna Durairaj Tamil Satyam Mentally Mukundan Menon Malayalam Arasatchi Tamil Turns Pasupati, father of Pasupati Tamil Meesai Madhavan Rani’s father Tamil 2005 Kannadi pukal Tamil 2006 Perarasu Kesavan nair Tamil Jayam India Malayalam 2007 Pokkiri Narasimha Tamil 2008 Ashok Tamil Vallamay Tharayo Nandita’s father Tamil Nayagan gang leader Tamil 2009 Villu range Tamil Obsolescence Mahendra bhupati Telugu 2010 Kola Kolaya Mundhirika Veerappan Tamil Goa Village villain Tamil Indrasen Tamil Agam Puram Muthuraj Tamil 2011 Doubles up Pathan Malayalam N Ullam Unnai Thaduthe Tamil 2014 Mundasupatti Zamindar Ekambaram Tamil Action jackson Xavier Hindi 2015 Pulan Visarayan 2 Tamil Payum Puli Manikandan Tamil Naanam rooddanan Pondicherry Dawn Tamil 2014 Dhiluku Dhudu Kumar’s father Tamil 2017 Bruce Lee Shanmugapandiyan Tamil Death rule ‘Twinkle’ Ramanathan Tamil Katha Nayagan Dubai sheikh Tamil truth Inspector Chaudhary Tamil 2018 Gulaebaghavali Munish’s boss Tamil Police Station Sandha Kootam Gandhi Appa (Kuthalingam) Tamil The package Nattamai Tamil Iravuku Iyerum Kangal Murugesan Tamil Vallavanukkum Vallavan Tamil post production Kalvani Mapillai Tamil Filming Boy Tamil Filming Silukkuvarupatti Singam Tamil Filming Udi Udi Uzhikanam Tamil Filming

Anandraj Images

See the latest pictures of actor Anandraj,

