Ananya Panday Stylish Gown Is Talk Of The Town Fans Comparison With Urfi Javed

new Delhi :

Ananya Pandey’s film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ was released on OTT some time back. In the film, Ananya Panday was seen with Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Chaturvedi. But at the moment she is in the headlines due to her stylish look. Recently, Karan Johar gave a birthday party for his friend Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday. In which there was a gathering of Bollywood’s veteran stars. In these, Chunky Pandey’s daughter and Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey also appeared in a glamorous avatar.

The video of Ananya Panday is becoming very viral on social media. In this video, she is seen in a stylish dress. His style is becoming quite popular. Many fans are liking this gown and dress, while there are many others who are commenting on it. A fan has even compared Ananya Panday to Urfi Javed, who is known for Atrangi fashion. This user has written, ‘Who is this? The ghost of Urfi has come on this too.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with ‘Student of the Year 2’. After this, she appeared in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ with Karthik Aryan. Apart from this, she has also worked with Ishaan Khattar in ‘Khali-Peeli’. Talking about his upcoming films, it includes Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

