Ananya Pandey: Father Chunky Pandey came forward in defense of Ananya Pandey being trolled on social media, said- we never told her

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is one of those actresses of the industry, who have made her place in the hearts of the audience in a short time. Ananya Pandey, who is rarely seen in films, remains active on social media. Apart from her films, she often remains in the discussion about her pictures and videos on the internet. In this sequence, the actress had come under the trolls’ target for her dressing sense on social media in the past. Now the actress’s father Chunky Pandey has defended her on the criticisms on social media.

Actually, recently the actress attended producer Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday party. During this, the actress’s dress, which reached the producer’s birthday, made a lot of headlines on social media. At the birthday party, Ananya was seen in a back thigh-high slit sheer dress with a corset bodysuit. As soon as these pictures of the actress surfaced on the internet, she has once again come under the trolls’ target for her dressing sense.

As soon as the pictures of the actress who attended the party surfaced on the internet, people compared her to Urfi Javed. At the same time, people called Ananya Pandey’s dress-up very bad. Talking about this, his father Chunky Pandey said, “As a parent, we never told her what to wear and what not. We have brought up both our daughters very well and they are very understanding.

He further added that Ananya needs to look glamorous in the industry she is in today. Chunky Pandey said, “One thing I know for sure about my girls is that they have a kind of innocence. I am sure she can wear anything and carry them without looking obscene.” The actor added that “It is very common to laugh at what you are wearing. We should take these things as a compliment. If his father doesn’t mind, I don’t think anyone else will mind.”