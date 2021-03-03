Anasuya Bhardwaj’s answer to the fitting troller

Actress and tv personality Anasuya bharadwaj Suya Sua has appeared in special songs such as Unsuya and Ding Dong. He will also be seen shaking a leg for the special song in the upcoming film Chow Kabru Chailga starring RX 100 and 90 ML fame Karthikeya in the lead role.

Anasuya Bhardwaj has responded after being trolled by a leader for performing a special number in the Telugu film Chavu Kabaru Challenge. Netizen’s post came after the release of the special song Dard Petaram on 1 March. The netizen name Twinkle said, “Item song Chyanu Annaru Kada Mari Pehchan Aur Aayi … Aina aa Geet Andy.” To which Anasuya Bhardwaj replied, “Adi” item “song Kadu, Asalu” item “song Eddie Edi Idama, Oka Pata Un Cast Kakunda Special Ivana Okunadudu” Special “Song Ostundi Okapudu Ammai ni Vissuvu La Treat Chesivall Ilina. Ee Special Song oppukunanu. “

Rangasthalam Lady said, “Also nenu special songs cheyanu ai analede .. Please suggest me to use the social media handle to ask me directly if you have any doubts about me, ipadu chesinanta vetakaranga kakakoina honest Ga enana telusukovalante nenu tapakunda north chetanu north “

Anasuya Bhardwaj concluded by saying, “Please do not blindly believe” according to one source “or etc. etc. My career is my beliefs and likes .. whoever does not write or type ..”