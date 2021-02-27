Anasuya’s Glam Treat from CKC – TheMiracleTech

Chasu Kabaru Chalaga’s special song of Anasuiya is making noise. Anasuya’s glimpse of this dance number has already gone viral. Now, the makers are going to release the promo of the song ‘Dard Pataram’ at 4.05 pm today.

The promo’s pre-roll poster has been unveiled. Anasuya looks seductive. His glam treatment in the song ‘Dard Dardaram’ is expected to engulf his fans. It is learned that the song is a sizzling number designed to appeal to people.

Directed by newcomer Kaushik, Chavu Kabru Chelaga stars Karthikeya and Lavaya Tripathi in lead roles. Produced by Bani Vas, Chavu Kabru Chelaga is releasing on March 19, 2021.

