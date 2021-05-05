Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is a young Indian politician from Tamil Nadu. He was popularly known as Mahesh. He got his MCA degree at Bharathidasan University. Hailing from the powerful political family in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party. He was the son of former (DMK) MLA Anbil Poyyamozhi and grandson of former (DMK) minister Anbil P. Dharmalingam and his uncle Anbil Periyasamy also a politician from the DMK party. He is a close friend of DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi wins the Thiruverumbur constituency with 105424 votes against the P.Kumar of AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu state election 2021
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Biography
|Name
|Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
|Real Name
|Mahesh
|Nickname
|Mahesh
|Profession
|Politician
|Date of Birth
|May 2, 1977
|Age
|43 as of 2021
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Anbil Poyyamozhi
Mother: Meena
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriend
|Yet to be updated
|Wife
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|MCA
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Bharathidasan University
|Hobbies
|Reading Books, Politics
|Birth Place
|Trichy, Tamil Nadu
|Hometown
|Trichy, Tamil Nadu
|Current City
|Trichy, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Constituency
- He contest in the Thiruvermbur Constituency and secured the massive vote of 105424
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Images
Check out the latest images of young politician Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
