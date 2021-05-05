ENTERTAINMENT

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is a young Indian politician from Tamil Nadu. He was popularly known as Mahesh. He got his MCA degree at Bharathidasan University. Hailing from the powerful political family in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party. He was the son of former (DMK) MLA Anbil Poyyamozhi and grandson of former (DMK) minister Anbil P. Dharmalingam and his uncle Anbil Periyasamy also a politician from the DMK party. He is a close friend of DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi wins the Thiruverumbur constituency with 105424 votes against the P.Kumar of AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu state election 2021

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Official Social Websites

twitter.com/Anbil_Mahesh

instagram.com/p/Bt99QiIBJyG/

facebook.com/AnbilMaheshPoyyamozhi/

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Biography

Name Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
Real Name Mahesh
Nickname Mahesh
Profession Politician
Date of Birth May 2, 1977
Age 43 as of 2021
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Anbil Poyyamozhi
Mother: Meena
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Girlfriend Yet to be updated
Wife Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification MCA
School Yet to be updated
College Bharathidasan University
Hobbies Reading Books, Politics
Birth Place Trichy, Tamil Nadu
Hometown Trichy, Tamil Nadu
Current City Trichy, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Constituency

  • He contest in the Thiruvermbur Constituency and secured the massive vote of 105424

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Images

Check out the latest images of young politician Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

