Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is a young Indian politician from Tamil Nadu. He was popularly known as Mahesh. He got his MCA degree at Bharathidasan University. Hailing from the powerful political family in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party. He was the son of former (DMK) MLA Anbil Poyyamozhi and grandson of former (DMK) minister Anbil P. Dharmalingam and his uncle Anbil Periyasamy also a politician from the DMK party. He is a close friend of DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi wins the Thiruverumbur constituency with 105424 votes against the P.Kumar of AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu state election 2021

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Official Social Websites twitter.com/Anbil_Mahesh instagram.com/p/Bt99QiIBJyG/ facebook.com/AnbilMaheshPoyyamozhi/ Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Biography Name Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Real Name Mahesh Nickname Mahesh Profession Politician Date of Birth May 2, 1977 Age 43 as of 2021 Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Anbil Poyyamozhi

Mother: Meena Marital Status Married Affairs/Girlfriend Yet to be updated Wife Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification MCA School Yet to be updated College Bharathidasan University Hobbies Reading Books, Politics Birth Place Trichy, Tamil Nadu Hometown Trichy, Tamil Nadu Current City Trichy, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Constituency He contest in the Thiruvermbur Constituency and secured the massive vote of 105424 Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Images Check out the latest images of young politician Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

The post Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Wiki, Biography, Age, Images appeared first on Tech Kashif.