Anbirkiniyal Movie Review: Arun Pandian fulfills his promise with Keerthi in Helen remake

Anbirkiniyal Movie Review: Arun Pandian, the most involved actor of 90s Tamil cinema, has played some of the best roles in his career to prove himself well. Arun returns after 18 yearsAmbrikanil‘, And the film has become a hit on the big screen. Now, the latest film buzz is that Arun Pandian has fulfilled the promise with Keerthi after watching ‘Anabirkiniyal’.

In a recent incident, the actor Arun Pandian Shared her wonderful experience working with her daughter Keerthi Pandian For ‘Ambarikanil’. He assured the fans that he would definitely continue acting if he got a good role.

Now, Arun has reportedly signed his next Tamil film, and he will play an important role in Atharva’s next film with Sam Anton.

Atharva and Sam Anton’s second collaboration is considered to be an action thriller like their previous film100‘.

Compassion‘Fame Tanya Ravichandran The woman is doing Pradhan, and the film is to be produced by Pramod TMTs. The film is reportedly scheduled to begin next week, and an official announcement about the film will be made soon.

Anbirkiniyal Tamil film collaborating in India on 5 March Nanjam Marappathillai And Miruga Movies.

Talking about film reviews by critics, The Times of India Praised Ambariknil for his loyalty to Helen. Sify also praised the remake’s honesty to the original, but added, “Although the remake falls short of the original in the first half, the thriller portions work well in the second half… technically as well, the film has matched the original and all the cast have done their parts well

Cinema Express The film was rated 3 out of 5 stars.

Arun Pandian fulfilled his promise with daughter and actress Keerti in the Malayalam remake of Helen 2019.
