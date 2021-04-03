ENTERTAINMENT

Anbirkiniyal Tamil Movie Streaming On OTT Amazon Prime Video, Review, Cast, Storyline, IMDB Rating!

Anbirkiniyal Tamil Movie

There is good news for the enthusiast of South Indian Film. The most awaited film”Anbirkiniyal” is releasing soon. This is the remake of the Malayalam film “Helen”. While “Anbirkiniyal” is the Tamil version of the film which is helmed by Gokul and Arun Pandian is the co-producer of the film. The music composer of the thriller is Javed Riaz. The film has been released on March 5, 2021, and got a great response from the audience.

The cast of the film “Anbirkiniyal”:-

Keerthi Pandian and Arun Pandiyan are the main leads in the film. Keerthi Pandian is an actor in film Tamil Film Industry. And also popular as the daughter of politician and actor. She completed her studies in Chettinad Vidayashram while she got a degree in Chennai. She has been also seen in the Tamil web series Postman which is helmed by Prashanth Gunasekaran.

Arun Pandiyan is known as a professional actor, director, and producer. He has first appeared in the film Oomai Vizhigai. Later he started directing films, he doesn’t stop there and try his luck in politics. But still, continue his first career acting. And also a secretary of south Indian films.

Releasing date and streaming platform of the film “Anbirkiniyal”:-

The thriller is scheduled to be released on 4 April 2021. The streaming platform of the movie is Amazon Prime Video. This film is releasing on the OTT Platform due to the Wuhan Virus pandemic. Hence it is risky for people to go out and watch movies as they might get affected by the virus. So, the Ott Platform is the best option.

The plot of the film Anbirkiniyal: –

The story revolves around a girl whose name is Anbirkiyal who use to follow all her dreams by hiding from her father. She uses to smoke secretly and enjoys it every single day. She even makes fun of her grandmother to keep her laughing. In short, she is the most fun-loving girl. And her relationship with her father isn’t good as their thoughts crash. Well, there might be chances that remake nay gets wrong, and it isn’t like by audience. Thus to know the answer you need to watch the film.

