ANC-NY commends Representative Carolyn Maloney’s leadership on Armenian Genocide Education Act

Washington DC – The Armenian National Committee of New York praises Rep. Caroline Maloney’s (D-NY-12th District) most recent initiative to promote a broader public understanding of the Armenian Genocide, its consequences and ongoing costs, through an upcoming introduction Is. Armenian Genocide Education Act,

“On behalf of the ANC of New York, I want to thank Rep. Maloney for introducing this landmark law that will shed light on the injustices endured by the Armenian nation for more than a century. This law will also ensure that Generations to come will learn of the Armenian Genocide – the first genocide of the modern century – which has not received exposure and awareness, which undoubtedly led to subsequent genocide. Representative Maloney …