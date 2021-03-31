ENTERTAINMENT

Anchinodu Inchodinchu 2021 Host, Contestants List, Start Date & Timings

Anchinodu Inchodinchu 2021 Host, Contestants List

Suresh Gopi is a prominent Malayali actor/politician who is seen seldom on television screens. Now, the genius Mollywood action hero will be seen hosting the reality game show which is Anchinodu Inchodinchu. He also hosted the Malayalam version of ‘Kon Banega Crorepati’ which was entitled ‘Ningalakkum Aakaam Kodeeshwaran’. You will also see him contesting Kerala Assembly elections from Thrissur for the second time.

If you don’t know about the show, let me tell you the gist. First of all, how could you not know about this show? It is one of the most interesting shows on Indian Television. Secondly, it is the reality game quiz show for all the child prodigies out there.

The promo video of the show is released. So, check out the article below to know more about the Anchinodu Inchodinchu 2021 host, contestants, start date & timings.

The promo of the show suggests that the show will bring together kids from walks of life. Moreover, they will be asked questions that will stand out from the other quiz shows.

The creative head- non-fiction of the channel that will be airing Anchinodu Inchodinchu is Rubina Sebastian. She shared some hints with the Times of India about the course of the show. In her words I quote- “We are here with a brand new mega quiz show, which has been a successful format in more than 65 countries.

Undoubtedly, the main attraction of the show is Suresh Gopi. This show intends to be a celebration for kids as well as families. What to expect is a lot and lots of fun and at the same time, it’s time to brush up on what you learned back in school time.

A little brush-up or memory will fetch u a good fortune. Same time we are here to take you back to the golden memories.”

Start Date & Timings

The show will be airing on the Malayalam TV and ever since the Anchinodu Inchodinchu promo video went out, the audience is pretty excited to watch this game show. We will update more information on the page soon. So, stay in touch and stay safe.

