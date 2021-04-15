And Evans stuns Novak Djokovic at Monte-Carlo Masters

The British primary had by no means beforehand overwhelmed a top-six participant.

Dan Evans produced the perfect victory of his profession to stun Novak Djokovic within the third spherical of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. The British primary, whose first-round win was his first on clay at tour stage for 4 years, had by no means overwhelmed a top-six participant however he placed on an excellent efficiency in opposition to a below-par Djokovic to win 6-4 7-5. The world primary had received his first 10 matches of the season whereas Evans went into the event on a four-match dropping streak.

Greatest WIN of his profession 🙌 Dan Evans defeats World No.1⃣ Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/EyAZyQsMHd — LTA (@the_LTA) April 15, 2021

Djokovic was scathing about his efficiency, saying: “Congratulations to him. I imply, he deserved to win. He was a greater participant. Simply extra centered I assume and performed with a greater high quality within the decisive moments.

“This has been most likely one of many worst matches and performances from my aspect I can recall within the final years. I do not need to take something away from his win however, from my aspect, I simply felt terrible on the court docket total. Simply nothing labored. It is a kind of days.

“I am unable to take something constructive away from this match. It isn’t the primary, neither the final, loss however positively leaves a bitter feeling exiting the court docket this fashion.”

It was a primary assembly between the 2 gamers, and Djokovic mentioned: “He is bought a very all-around recreation. He is actually a pleasant participant to observe, not an amazing participant to play in opposition to. Numerous expertise. He is very unpredictable along with his photographs. He dismantled my recreation.”

The primary participant to beat Novak Djokovic in 2021. The largest win of his profession. pic.twitter.com/pHQu1wlC5v — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 15, 2021

Evans revealed Djokovic had given him some additional motivation, telling Amazon Prime Video: “He stored me ready within the altering rooms earlier than the match in order that was somewhat annoying, bought me somewhat additional fired up.

“It is one in opposition to one, bought to roll the balls out and see who wins. He gave me some low-cost ones in the present day, which he by no means usually does, so I used to be somewhat fortunate there, however I am simply actually pleased with coming by means of.”

Djokovic was enjoying solely his second match since profitable the Australian Open in February and appeared very rusty initially in cool and windy circumstances, dropping the primary three video games.

He improved considerably after that and pulled again to 4-4 however Evans didn’t permit his stage to drop, buying and selling brilliantly with Djokovic from the again of the court docket and ranging the angles and tempo intelligently.

Who noticed that coming? 👀 Dan Evans beats the World No. 1 to make the final eight in Monte-Carlo!pic.twitter.com/rAbx4gvTVR — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 15, 2021

One other break of serve gave him the possibility to serve for the set, and he clinched it on his third likelihood.

Evans would have anticipated a response from Djokovic and he bought it, the Serbian shifting right into a 3-0 lead within the second set, however he nonetheless didn’t look solely snug and again got here the British participant to stage at 3-3.

Djokovic stored the stress on however Evans didn’t buckle and, at 5-5, it was the highest seed who double-faulted handy his opponent the break.

That gave the 30-year-old the possibility to serve for the win of his life and he took it to maneuver into the quarter-finals of a Masters occasion for the primary time, the place he’ll face David Goffin.