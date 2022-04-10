And VaR? The great controversy of Velez vs Boca: the lack of Villa and Varela . hand of

After an overflow Giannetti hit Villa and Varela put his hand in the area. The VAR, led by Vigliano, asked Lostau not to see plays in either of the two works.

Velez and Boca Played this Saturday at Jose Amalfitani Stadium Professional League Cup date 9 And the meeting left some disputes, which may well have been resolved through VAR, who was in charge of Mauro Vigliano and did not call referee Patricio Lostau to watch the plays.



The penalty against Villa which Boca requested in the match…