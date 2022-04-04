Anderlecht has play-off within reach after win over Charleroi

Anderlecht has moved up to fourth place in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League with a win over Charleroi. Thanks to a goal by Joshua Zirczyk, it went 4–0 for the home team, which passed AA Gent in the fight for the last remaining spot for the play-offs for the Belgian championship.

With the win, Anderlecht has 61 points. That’s 2 more than Ghent, which stuck 2-2 at Cercle Brugge. The top 4 of the rankings will compete for the title. Next week is the final regular round in the Jupiter Pro League. Leaders Union, Club Brugge and Antwerp are already certain of the play-offs. In the 19th minute, Christian Koume gave the home team the lead. Anderlecht benefited from a mistake by goalkeeper Hervé Koffi. Yari Versaceren couldn’t finish it, but…