Anderlecht Online – 15 year old Baouf from Anderlecht next season (03 Apr 22)

Youth Anderlecht has his first youth transfer. Ismail Bouf, Belgium’s U16 international, will exchange Charleroi for Anderlecht later this season. The central defender, born in 2006, will strengthen U18.

Bauf comes from Tubis and played for Charleroi for five years. He was very interested in home and abroad, but he chose Anderlecht. He ends with the 2006 Super Generation in Purple and White.

Boff made his national U16 debut in November. Since then, he has played four games and scored once. During his last international match, in early March, he played as a right back.



Photo : @purpleketje



Source: © Own Editor

