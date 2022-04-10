Anderlecht qualifies for the Champions Play-off after a tough win in Kortrijk. Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

  2. 25′ – Goal – Joshua Zirczyk (1 – 1)
  3. 20′ – Goal penalty kick – Trent Sainsbury (1 – 0)
  4. 19′ – Yellow – Wesley Hott
  2. 84′ – verb. Brian Reynolds Dorr David Heinen
  3. 82′ – Yellow – Michelle Jonkhere
  4. 75′- verb. Lior Refalov by Kristian Arnstad
  5. 75′ – Continuing. Joshua Zirkzi by Benito Raman
  6. 74′ – verb. Sergio Gomez dor Bogdan Mykhailichenko
  7. 68′ – Continuing. Sambou Sissoko by Michael Jonkhire
  8. 68′ – verb. Marlos Moreno dor Dylan Mayo
  9. 68′- verb. Victor Torp by FaZe Selemanik
  10. 67′ – Doelpunt – Brian Reynolds (2 – 3)
  11. 63′ – Continuing. Anour Ait el Hajj by Francis Amuzu
  12. 57′ – Goal – Christian Kouamé (1 – 3)
  13. 52′ – Goal – Anour Ait el Hajj (1 – 2)

Jupiter Pro Leaguematch day 3410-04-2022 18:32

A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been shed in this, but Anderlecht will eventually play in the Champions Play-off. In the crucial match against Kortrijk…


