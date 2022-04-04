Anderlecht teaches Charleroi a lesson and returns to Top 4 (4-0)

On Sunday evening, Anderlecht won a 4–0 Sporting duel against Charleroi at Parc Astrid. Thanks to this big win and La Gantois’s split with Cercle, Anderlecht would have his fate as his qualification for Playoff 1 during the final day in his hands. Charleroi will participate in Playoff 2.

RSCA showed their intentions from the start of the match, circling the surface of the zebra and multiplying the opportunities, with a well-stopped Koumé effort by Kofi (10th) and Rafelov found by a cross from Gomez (13th). A target out of K was involved. ) however, Carolo Dormann devastated himself by scoring a ready-made goal to Kouamé, who was quick to send the offer to the back of the net after a combination with Versaceren (1-0, 19th).

The Anderlecht Metronome broke its strike on a 4-star opportunity at the entrance…