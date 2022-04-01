Anderson evacuates 32 saves as Canadiens storm

Raleigh, NC (AP) Frederick Anderson made 32 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, Andrei Svechnikov twice and the Carolina Hurricanes thrashed the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Thursday night.

Sebastian Aho and Tuvo Teravenen each had a goal and an assist as the Hurricanes extended their points streak to six games with their third win in the last four games.

“I think we wanted to play a full game and I thought we did,” Anderson said.

Tony DiAngelo and Jacob Slavin both assisted with two goals.

Anderson suffered 14 shots in the third period, when Storm hit three penalties. By then the storm was under control.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour said he liked how Carolina set the tone and Anderson grew up when needed.

“We didn’t give up…