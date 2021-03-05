Andhame Athivai Vasthe: Breezy Song from Sultan – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Karthi is one of the very few Tamil stars who have a good market price in Telugu. Sultan is the actor’s next film and he will be seen romancing Rashmika Mandana. Vivek – Mervin has presented the soundtrack and the second song of the film, Andame Athavai Vastu is out now.

Andhame Athiwi is a soulful tune in which the protagonist expresses his satisfaction of marrying a beautiful girl. Carthy’s simple, yet beautiful trick is a treat to watch. TMTmika appeared attractive in the song sung by Prithvi Chandra.

Directed by Bhaktiraj Kannan under Dream Warrior Pictures, Sultan will release simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil on 2 April.

