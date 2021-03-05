Andhame Athivai Vasthe: Breezy Song from Sultan – TheMiracleTech

Karthi is one of the very few Tamil stars who have a good market price in Telugu. Sultan is the actor’s next film and he will be seen romancing Rashmika Mandana. Vivek – Mervin has presented the soundtrack and the second song of the film, Andame Athavai Vastu is out now.

Loading...

Andhame Athiwi is a soulful tune in which the protagonist expresses his satisfaction of marrying a beautiful girl. Carthy’s simple, yet beautiful trick is a treat to watch. TMTmika appeared attractive in the song sung by Prithvi Chandra.

Loading...

Directed by Bhaktiraj Kannan under Dream Warrior Pictures, Sultan will release simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil on 2 April.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...