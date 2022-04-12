Andhra Cabinet reshuffle: Here are the portfolios assigned to new ministers

Similar to the previous Cabinet constituted in 2019, the YSRCP government has appointed five Deputy Chief Ministers.

The 25 members of the newly constituted Andhra Pradesh state Cabinet were assigned their portfolios on Monday, April 4, soon after they took their oaths as ministers. Among the former ministers who were inducted again from the previous Cabinet, Buggana Rajendranath has retained the portfolios of Finance and Planning and Legislative Affairs. Botcha Satyanarayana will now be the state Education Minister, replacing Audimulapu Suresh, who will now be the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister.

Taneti Vanita, who previously held the Women and Child Welfare portfolio, will now replace Mekathoti Sucharita as the Home Minister. Sucharita had…