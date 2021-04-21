LATEST

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Night Curfew Details, and Postponement of exams.

AP Night Curfew Details

Amid the brand new Covid-19 surge that has swept the nation, Andhra Pradesh has taken some speedy measures to regulate the unfold of this new mutant of the lethal virus within the state. The upper-level authorities of the state have selected night time curfews and postponement of exams from lessons 1 to 9.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy organized up a gathering on Monday the place all the problems, regarding primarily the rise of Covid instances in colleges, had been mentioned. Speaking about implementing night time curfew and decreasing working hours of outlets, bars, eating places, and different business institutions additionally ensued. The state additionally plans to impose restrictions on devotees coming into the temple amid the rise in Covid-19 instances.

Contents hide
1 Choices on Faculty Exams
1.1 Intermediate Exams

Choices on Faculty Exams

State Schooling Minister A Suresh mentioned that the tutorial session of lessons 1 to 9 has ended with none ultimate examination. However the state has determined to proceed with the scheduled exams of Class 10 and the SSC exams. This contrasts with the middle who has determined to cancel the category 10 and sophistication 12 board examinations.

As identified by A Suresh, this resolution was taken due to the poor recruitment ends in the military final 12 months. He said that as the scholars had been all promoted with out an examination final 12 months, they did not carry out the military recruitment check. That is being finished within the curiosity of the scholars, he subsequently added.

Intermediate Exams

The SSC examination is scheduled to be held from June 7 to 14, whereas the outcomes are scheduled for July 5, 2021. The primary-year exams shall be carried out from Might 5 to 22, and the second-year examinations shall be held from Might 6 to 23. These are the dates set by the Board of Intermediate Schooling and can solely change if the scenario that has already been shaking up the nation’s training system will get worse.

