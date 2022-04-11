Andhra Pradesh cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in | Amaravati News

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reconstituted the state cabinet, inducting 13 new faces and re-inducting 11 from his first team.

Veteran legislator Dharmana Prasada Rao has also been taken into the cabinet, making him the senior-most minister.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the cabinet at a public function near the state Secretariat in capital city Amaravati. On expected lines, nobody from the legislative council was taken into the cabinet. The fresh Council of Ministers has been constituted solely on caste and community lines, with the lion’s share of 10 berths going to backward classes. Two, including the chief minister, are from the minority communities, five from the Scheduled…