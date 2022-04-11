Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bats for backwards in new cabinet, retains 11 ministers | Amaravati News

AMARAVATI: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday gave almost 70% of cabinet berths to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, picking 17 from the weaker sections in his new team of 25 . The lion’s share (10) went to BCs.The new cabinet, which will be sworn-in on Monday, is a mix of old and new with Jagan retaining 11 ministers.Jagan completed the cabinet formation exercise on Sunday and sent the list to the Raj Bhavan after several rounds of discussions with the government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy over the last three days.Interestingly, the CM took the old districts as criteria as it became extremely difficult to manage the socio-political balance from the newly formed districts. With too many strong contenders, Jagan could take only 14 new faces after giving extension to 11…