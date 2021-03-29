“Andre Drummond is just what the Lakers need”: Former Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulates the big man for signing with the Lakers | The SportsRush

As Andre Drummond cleared waivers, he signed with the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers to add to the team’s defensive abilities.

The past week saw a lot of roster changes. With the trade deadline and free-agent signings, the league witnessed several players parting ways with their old team and joining new teams for their new ventures.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers added the 6-foot-10 Andre Drummond to their squad. The signing was done just a day after Brooklyn Nets announced their signing of All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, solidifying their chances for a championship.

Many people expected Drummond to sign with the Lakers. An old tweet of his had also gone viral, stating how he wished to play with the King sometime in his career. Well luckily for Andre, his wishes did come true. He now can help LeBron and the rest of the Lakers with their back-to-back title aspirations.

One of the legends to play in the purple and gold was Hall-Of-Famer Magic Johnson. He is a strong believer that LAL did a great job in acquiring Andre Drummond. He stated how Drummond could do everything – scoring, rebounding and defending. Magic tweeted:

“Congratulations to @AndreDrummond for signing with the @Lakers and welcome to Los Angeles! Andre is just what the Lakers need; a big man who can score, rebound, and defend.”

Congratulations to @AndreDrummond for signing with the @Lakers and welcome to Los Angeles! Andre is just what the Lakers need; a big man who can score, rebound, and defend. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 28, 2021

“We feel fortunate to add a player like Andre Drummond”: Rob Pelinka

Andre Drummond has been one of the top defensive centers in the league, for quite some time now. Not to take away any credits from his offensive abilities. He can affect both sides of the floor.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined with injuries, Andre Drummond is a great addition to the team to help carry the load till the superstars take back on the court. Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka explained how powerful and skilled player Andre is. He also added how the team was ‘fortunate enough to add a player of his caliber on the team. Rob said:

“Andre Drummond gives us powerful, anchor-point skills on both ends of the court. We feel extremely fortunate to add a player of his caliber & magnitude to our core group at this stage of our journey to defend the NBA title.”

OFFICIAL: We got Dre. Welcome to the Lakers Family, @AndreDrummond! pic.twitter.com/AGtLwOq38h – Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 29, 2021

With Brooklyn looking so deadly, it was about time that the Lakers signed the two-time All-Star. It is clear that both the teams have gone all-in for their title hopes this season. Los Angeles got a player who can give them a decent 17 point, 13 rebound game on any given night.