Andre Drummond posterized for the first time as a Lakers player by the Bucks’ back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo | The SportsRush

Andre Drummond was served a rude reminder of his times with the Pistons as Giannis Antetokounmpo served him a poster dunk.

As many fans know by now, Andre Drummond recently signed with the LA Lakers. Due to several insiders though, many knew the signing would happen long before it actually did.

So, by the time the player signed with the team, the NBA community couldn’t wait for the player’s debut for the team. Unfortunately for the player, his debut couldn’t have gone much worse.

Drummond only recorded 4 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists in 14 minutes before going off injured. What’s worse is, he was put on a poster by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it seems the NBA community can’t stop talking about it.

Also Read: How an ‘ugly’ period in Dwyane Wade’s life helped LeBron James become a better father

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player on one of the best teams in the NBA right now. So, maybe having to play the Bucks on his debut without LeBron James or Anthony Davis was maybe ever set up to be the best.

But that hasn’t stopped NBA Twitter from roasting the player and the franchise. Even the Milwaukee Bucks’ official Twitter got in on the act. This is what they tweeted out to the world.

Even the new AD can’t guard Giannis. pic.twitter.com/fts7gaQTo2 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 1, 2021

Now, while many may want to roast the player further, it must be kept in mind that he only played 14 minutes of a single game. Even some of the best in the world have had awful games.

And quite honestly, Andre Drummond went down with an injury far too soon for us to make a fair estimate of how good he could be for the franchise. Overall, we just hope he can come back from his injury soon and be back out on the court for the LA Lakers.

Also Read: Richard Jefferson puts the shooter’s complaint about David Griffin into perspective