LATEST

Andre Drummond posterized for the first time as a Lakers player by the Bucks’ back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Andre Drummond posterized for the first time as a Lakers player by the Bucks' back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Andre Drummond was served a rude reminder of his times with the Pistons as Giannis Antetokounmpo served him a poster dunk.

As many fans know by now, Andre Drummond recently signed with the LA Lakers. Due to several insiders though, many knew the signing would happen long before it actually did.

So, by the time the player signed with the team, the NBA community couldn’t wait for the player’s debut for the team. Unfortunately for the player, his debut couldn’t have gone much worse.

Drummond only recorded 4 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists in 14 minutes before going off injured. What’s worse is, he was put on a poster by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it seems the NBA community can’t stop talking about it.

Also Read: How an ‘ugly’ period in Dwyane Wade’s life helped LeBron James become a better father

Bucks Twitter gets in on the action as Antetokounmpo puts Andre Drummond on a poster

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player on one of the best teams in the NBA right now. So, maybe having to play the Bucks on his debut without LeBron James or Anthony Davis was maybe ever set up to be the best.

But that hasn’t stopped NBA Twitter from roasting the player and the franchise. Even the Milwaukee Bucks’ official Twitter got in on the act. This is what they tweeted out to the world.

Now, while many may want to roast the player further, it must be kept in mind that he only played 14 minutes of a single game. Even some of the best in the world have had awful games.

And quite honestly, Andre Drummond went down with an injury far too soon for us to make a fair estimate of how good he could be for the franchise. Overall, we just hope he can come back from his injury soon and be back out on the court for the LA Lakers.

Also Read: Richard Jefferson puts the shooter’s complaint about David Griffin into perspective

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top