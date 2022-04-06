‘Andre Hayes is not Andre Hayes Jr.’s father and this is proof’

The Hayes family isn’t already a fan of Yvonne Coldweiser and their hatred of the Russ Queen will probably only increase after tomorrow. Why? Yvonne doubts whether dead folk hero Andre Hayes’ real father Andre Hayes Jr.Joe is currently in the US with his ex Monique and their son.

‘public secret’

Coldweiser believes that a Marco, who died in 2004, is Andre’s real father. She calls it an open secret and comes up with several photographs as proof, which show the resemblance between father and son. She also posts a message from one of her detectives, stating that Rachel was ‘stack blind’ on this Marco. You can check out Yvonne’s striking messages in the video below.