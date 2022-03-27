Andre Russell explains what KKR have in Iyer as captain

Andre Russell heaps praise on Shreyas Iyer. IANS/Twitter(@KKRiders)

main idea Andre Russell is very happy with Shreyas Iyer being made the captain of KKR.

Knight Riders didn’t quite hit fifth gear under Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan.

Iyer was signed by Knight Riders in the IPL mega auction for a fee of Rs 12.25 crore.