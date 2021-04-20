Andrea Agnelli ‘resigns as Juventus president’

Andrea Agnelli reportedly resigns from his function as Juventus president following the backlash attributable to the European Tremendous League breakaway.

Andrea Agnelli will reportedly resign from his function as Juventus president following the backlash attributable to the creation of the European Tremendous League.

Agnelli was named as vice-president of the controversial breakaway league, which has been broadly criticised because it was introduced on Sunday.

The 45-year-old is known to have been on the forefront of the plan to fashioned a largely closed league of 15 founding golf equipment, with solely 5 positions accessible on sporting advantage.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, previously a detailed buddy of Agnelli, was among the many folks to fiercely criticise the Juventus chief, was helped to plan the breakaway league whereas serving as president of the European Membership Affiliation and on the board of UEFA.

The Unbiased journalist Miguel Delaney now claims that Agnelli is planning to step down from his function as Juventus boss following the response to the European Tremendous League announcement.

The hearsay, which has not but been confirmed and has been denied by different experiences in Italy, comes on one other seismic day in soccer following experiences that the Tremendous League is on the verge of collapsing lower than 48 hours after its creation.

Chelsea and Manchester Metropolis are each rumoured to need to break free from the brand new association in a harmful U-turn, whereas Manchester United govt vice-chairman will step down from his function.

Extra to comply with.