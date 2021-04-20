LATEST

Andrea Agnelli ‘resigns as Juventus president’

Avatar
By
Posted on
Andrea Agnelli 'resigns as Juventus president'

Andrea Agnelli reportedly resigns from his function as Juventus president following the backlash attributable to the European Tremendous League breakaway.

Andrea Agnelli will reportedly resign from his function as Juventus president following the backlash attributable to the creation of the European Tremendous League.

Agnelli was named as vice-president of the controversial breakaway league, which has been broadly criticised because it was introduced on Sunday.

The 45-year-old is known to have been on the forefront of the plan to fashioned a largely closed league of 15 founding golf equipment, with solely 5 positions accessible on sporting advantage.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, previously a detailed buddy of Agnelli, was among the many folks to fiercely criticise the Juventus chief, was helped to plan the breakaway league whereas serving as president of the European Membership Affiliation and on the board of UEFA.

The Unbiased journalist Miguel Delaney now claims that Agnelli is planning to step down from his function as Juventus boss following the response to the European Tremendous League announcement.

The hearsay, which has not but been confirmed and has been denied by different experiences in Italy, comes on one other seismic day in soccer following experiences that the Tremendous League is on the verge of collapsing lower than 48 hours after its creation.

Chelsea and Manchester Metropolis are each rumoured to need to break free from the brand new association in a harmful U-turn, whereas Manchester United govt vice-chairman will step down from his function.

Extra to comply with.

ID:444079:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2666:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
36
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
35
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
32
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top