LATEST

Andrea Lee looking to have fun in her fight with Antonina Shevchenko

Avatar
By
Posted on
Andrea Lee looking to have fun in her fight with Antonina Shevchenko

Andrea Lee is ready to make her first octagon look at UFC 262 on Could 15 when she takes on Antonina Shevchenko in a flyweight bout.

Lee (11-5) is seeking to go and have enjoyable within the struggle as she feels the enjoyment of the struggle sport has escaped her throughout her present three-fight shedding streak, two of which got here by cut up choice prime contenders Lauren Murphy and Joanne Calderwood.

Andrea Lee appears over to her nook in-between spherical of a struggle in 2020.

Outdoors of the cage, Lee has additionally been busy within the result in her struggle as she handles her personal sponsorship alternatives, which has result in her participating within the promotional and enterprise finish of the game.

Previous to the UFC 262 match up with Shevchenko, Lee spoke to MyMMANews about her coaching camp, the upcoming struggle, the enterprise aspect of the game and her southern way of life. You possibly can watch her full interview within the video above.

A full record of fights scheduled for UFC 262 are listed under:

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – for the UFC light-weight title
Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards
Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush
Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz
Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza
Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Rayo Vallecano vs. Salamanca Viviane Araujo
Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko
Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy
Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov
Joel Alvarez vs. Christos Giagos
Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett
Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz
Gina Mazany vs. Priscilla Waterfall

John Eric Poli
Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
14
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top