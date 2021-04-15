Andrea Lee looking to have fun in her fight with Antonina Shevchenko

Andrea Lee is ready to make her first octagon look at UFC 262 on Could 15 when she takes on Antonina Shevchenko in a flyweight bout.

Lee (11-5) is seeking to go and have enjoyable within the struggle as she feels the enjoyment of the struggle sport has escaped her throughout her present three-fight shedding streak, two of which got here by cut up choice prime contenders Lauren Murphy and Joanne Calderwood.

Outdoors of the cage, Lee has additionally been busy within the result in her struggle as she handles her personal sponsorship alternatives, which has result in her participating within the promotional and enterprise finish of the game.

Previous to the UFC 262 match up with Shevchenko, Lee spoke to MyMMANews about her coaching camp, the upcoming struggle, the enterprise aspect of the game and her southern way of life. You possibly can watch her full interview within the video above.

A full record of fights scheduled for UFC 262 are listed under:

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – for the UFC light-weight title

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Rayo Vallecano vs. Salamanca Viviane Araujo

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov

Joel Alvarez vs. Christos Giagos

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Gina Mazany vs. Priscilla Waterfall