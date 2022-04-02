Andrea McLean says all her brand deals left her when she left Loose Woman

a Andrea McLean has said that the day she left Loose Woman, her big brand endorsement decided to leave the company with her.

The presenter, 52, had been a familiar face on the lunchtime ITV show for 13 years, but decided to walk away after a nervous breakdown and the global pandemic forced her to rethink her priorities.

While she was fully prepared for the financial pitfalls of leaving her highly paying TV job, she didn’t anticipate that the other brands she worked with would decide to break up with her.

Andrea McLean photographed with husband Nick Feeney , Getty Images

Describing herself as her family’s “earner,” she said it felt like a “punch in the stomach”.

Speaking on the Secure With Johnny Seifert podcast, she said: “When I announced I was…