Andrea McLean was sacked from all her brand deals after Loose Women was announced

Andrea McLean has revealed that she was dropped from all of her brand endorsement deals on the day she announced her departure from Loose Women last year.

The 52-year-old TV personality admitted that the shock move felt like a financial ‘punch in the stomach’ and forced her to live off her savings for the next eight months.

Vowed never to return to her former role on the daytime show she had served as a member of the panel for 13 years, but insists she is proud to “leave with grace.”

‘It was like a punch in the stomach financially!’ Andrea McLean reveals she was kicked out of all her brand endorsement deals after Loose Women left last year

speaking on Protect the Insecure with Johnny Seifert podcast, the journalist said that she relied on her side hustle as the head of her family…