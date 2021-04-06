Andrew Bogut reveals why Golden State Warriors shockingly turned down Lonzo Ball to keep Kelly Oubre Jr. | The SportsRush

LATEST

Andrew Bogut reveals why Golden State Warriors shockingly turned down Lonzo Ball to keep Kelly Oubre Jr.

Andrew Bogut reveals the Warriors rejected an incredible offer from the Pelicans including Lonzo Ball for Kelly Oubre Jr according to rumors.

The Golden State Warriors have not had the best season in franchise history. The team sits just 10th in a wide-open Western Conference at the moment. And the player that was expected to be the second star on this team in Kelly Oubre Jr. just can’t seem to find his feet this campaign.

This has led the former Suns player to be in a plethora of trade rumors this season. And one that was much talked about before the trade deadline was a swap including Oubre and Pelicans star Lonzo Ball, who has been incredible this season.

While many assumed these were just rumors, former Warriors player Andrew Bogut has revealed some shocking news on the matter. Let’s get into it.

Andrew Bogut discusses the Warriors allegedly turning down Lonzo Ball offer for Kelly Oubre Jr.

Andrew Bogut was a champion with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. Since the end of his NBA career though, the Australian has started his own podcast, called ‘Rogue Bogues’. On it, he recently had this to report on the topic of Lonzo Ball to the Warriors.

“I have it on good authority that they had an offer actually for Lonzo Ball and I think a throw-in, a pick, for Oubre and the Warriors turned it down funnily enough, but I thought that was a pretty good deal to shed some salary and get a pick back.”

To be fair, there could be certain finer details that Andrew Bogut could have missed out on. But, if this report is true, you have to question what is going through the minds of the Warriors’ front office.

At the moment, the franchise needs a floor spacer, who can create shots for others when called upon and give them great defense. Additionally, they need someone who would be willing to come off the bench and be more of a team player than anything else.

Giving away for a big contract in Oubre, for Lonzo Ball who fits their needs perfectly is a steal. Moreover, the Pelicans were also ready to give away a draft pick. If this were a second-rounder, it wouldn’t mean much. But a first-rounder from a team struggling to make the playoffs means? That the Warriors would have potentially had a lottery pick on their hands.

At the end of the day, we can’t say for sure if this is just a rumor, or if it is fact. And if it is fact, there may be a chunk of information missing from this report. But, if it is all there, you have to wonder if the Golden State Warriors front office is really one of the best in the NBA.

