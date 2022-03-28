Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan Oscars 2022 photos: How did they meet?

scroll to see more pictures

…and they were roommates. Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan reunite at the Oscars in 2022 after being roommates with Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne and Charlie Cox.

Garfield and Dornan meet each other on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Photos of the actors show Garfield photobombing Dornan and his wife, Amelia Warner. Former roommates gave each other the long-awaited hug before the red carpet. Dornan stars as the male lead in Best Picture nominee, Belfast, while Garfield is nominated for Best Actor for his role as Jonathan Larson. Tick…