Andrew Garfield playfully dodges The Amazing Spider-Man 3 question

Andrew Garfield is currently enjoying one of the highest peaks of his career, largely due to his long-awaited return as The Amazing Spider-Man. The Academy Award nominee worked closely with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire at Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Spider-Man: No Way HomeWhich became a generation film phenomenon in early 2021.

immediately following no way homeAfter the arrival of , fans began to predict where the story of the web-slinger would continue for all three versions of the protagonist. While Tom Holland has been confirmed for at least three more appearances as the MCU’s Peter Parker, fans campaigned to star in Maguire. spider man 4 And for Garfield to continue his story The Amazing Spider-Man 3,

Advertisement

Garfield finally got a chance to speak…