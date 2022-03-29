Andrew Garfield reveals ‘least’ favorite star sign

During a red carpet interview at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, Andrew Garfield was asked about the astrological signs and his answer is astonishing.

TikTok creators @emilyuuribe and @staw_hat_goofy asked Garfield if he had his least favorite star sign. To reply stammer, Spider Man The star revealed something about his astrological sign.

“I have some Virgo in my chart but my brother is a Virgo,” he said. “I love him but you know, he’s a mathematician. He’s a control freak and I have that too.”

He told more about his brother who is a lung doctor in United Kingdom. “You want someone who’s a Virgo who likes to untie and sew you up. Virgo is cool but lets loose, man. I love you. I got you.”

viral video Over 300,000 Likes and 1…